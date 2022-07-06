FDA, USPTO Heads Look At Teaming Up On Drug Pricing

By Adam Lidgett (July 6, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Amid congressional calls for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to work more closely on generic-drug matters, leaders at both agencies said Wednesday that they were trying to strengthen the patent system to curb abuse. The agencies are working on initiatives to review whether certain patents are actually patentable and weed out cases where drugmakers are gaming the system to stave off generic competition, USPTO Director Kathi Vidal and FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in a joint blog post on the patent office's website. Those actions could drive prices down and "protect against...

