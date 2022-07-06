USPTO Tells Fed. Circ. AIA Allows Gene-Editing Interference

By Ryan Davis (July 6, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has urged the Federal Circuit to uphold an interference decision invalidating five SNIPR Technologies Ltd. patents related to gene-editing technology, saying SNIPR's argument that the America Invents Act prevents that outcome reads the law too narrowly. The patent office said in a Tuesday brief that SNIPR was wrong to claim in its May opening brief that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board should never have instituted an interference, or a proceeding that determines which of two parties invented something first, between SNIPR's patents and Rockefeller University's patent applications. SNIPR maintained that since its patents' applications...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS