Pa. Power Plant Accuses Insurers Of Shorting Coverage

By Matthew Santoni (July 6, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The owners of a coal-fired power plant outside Pittsburgh claim the plant's insurers are trying to short it millions of dollars in business interruption coverage stemming from one of the three power units being damaged and offline since late last year, and asked a Delaware state court to intervene. Homer City Holdings LLC, which owns the Indiana County-based power plant, said its various insurers are collectively refusing to pay the full amount owed for income lost while Unit 2 is offline following the December mishap, and are instead trying to reduce the payments based on the proportion of power the damaged...

