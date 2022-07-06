Kobre & Kim To Represent Russian Oligarch Abramovich

By Jack Karp (July 6, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- International disputes and investigations firm Kobre & Kim LLP has registered to represent Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in the United States, the firm confirmed to Law360 Wednesday. Abramovich, a high-profile oligarch who until recently owned London's Chelsea Football Club, has faced legal issues after the U.S. and other governments began sanctioning those close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and seizing their assets in the wake of Putin's invasion of Ukraine. "Kobre & Kim is pleased to offer its assistance in matters of legal importance to ensure the law is fairly applied," said Michael Kim, one of the firm's founding partners, in...

