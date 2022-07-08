Law School Admissions Shouldn't Hinge On Test Scores

By Aaron Taylor (July 8, 2022, 11:36 AM EDT) -- In April, a committee convened by the American Bar Association recommended the elimination of an accreditation standard that requires law schools to consider a "valid and reliable admission test" when assessing applicants for first-year admission.[1] A decision on the recommendation is expected in early 2023. This will not be the first time that the ABA will consider eliminating this requirement. In 2018, a similar recommendation was proffered but withdrawn in the face of compelling opposition, including from a group of highly respected law school admissions leaders.[2] Back then, a primary impetus behind the recommendation was a desire among a growing number...

