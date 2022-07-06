NC Medical Supplier Cops To $17M Medicare Billing Fraud

By Hayley Fowler (July 6, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A health care executive in North Carolina admitted to cheating Medicare out of $17 million through bogus medical equipment billing and using the ill-gotten gains to buy homes and luxury cars, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Tanya Parrish Grant, 51, is accused of using her two companies that were licensed Medicare suppliers to submit $50 million worth of bogus reimbursement claims for durable medical equipment, netting her roughly $17 million over the course of seven years. She faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to health care fraud charges in the Eastern District of North Carolina, according to the...

