Saxton & Stump Adds 2 Attys To Its New Investigations Group

By James Boyle (July 7, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia litigation boutique firm Cedrone & Mancano LLC has been dissolved as one of its founding partners and an associate have joined Saxton & Stump's new defense practice, Saxton & Stump announced Thursday. Mark Cedrone has joined Saxton & Stump as a shareholder and co-chair of the investigations and criminal defense group. He will lead the group alongside co-chair and former federal Judge Lawrence Stengel, who has been with Saxton & Stump since 2018. The practice is headquartered out of the former Cedrone & Mancano office on Broad Street in Philadelphia's Center City, which is now Saxton & Stump's fifth location....

