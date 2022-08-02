Delaware Powerhouse: Labaton Sucharow

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 2, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Labaton Sucharow LLP's keen understanding of Delaware law and sharp focus on trial-worthy cases has led the firm to notch several big wins for shareholders over the past year as it continues to solidify its presence in the state. Founded in 1963 by Lawrence A. Sucharow and Edward Labaton, the firm is headquartered in New York and has more than 60 full-time attorneys across its locations in New York, Delaware and Washington, D.C. It boasts a strong securities practice and extensive experience in corporate governance, shareholder rights, consumer protection, data privacy and whistleblower representation. The firm opened its Delaware office in Wilmington...

