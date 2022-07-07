Crypto Winter Starts, Mediation Sought For Sex Abuse Claims

By Vince Sullivan (July 7, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The global collapse of cryptocurrency prices tipped two firms into bankruptcy, a New York youth club is seeking a quick mediation of sex abuse claims, and a pilot strike caused a Scandinavian airline to file for Chapter 11 earlier than expected. This is the week in bankruptcy: Crypto Crash Cryptocurrency brokerage Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York in the midst of a global downturn in the crypto space. Its bankruptcy was spurred by a default on a $650 million loan that Voyager provided to crypto investment firm Three Arrows Capital. Three Arrows itself was subject to a...

