FERC Interconnection Revamp Plan: Some Pain, Big Gains

By Eric Runge, Evan Reese and Margaret Czepiel (July 8, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- On June 16, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a notice of proposed rulemaking on improvements to generator interconnection procedures and agreements.[1] In the NOPR, the commission proposes reforms to the pro forma large generator interconnection procedures and agreement, and the pro forma small generator interconnection procedures and agreement, to "address queue backlogs, improve certainty, and prevent undue discrimination for new technologies."[2] The NOPR was adopted unanimously by all five commissioners, with concurring statements from Commissioners James Danly and Mark Christie. The NOPR was published in the Federal Register July 5. Initial comments are due Oct. 13, and reply comments are...

