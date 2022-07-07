Chartwell Law Grows Atlanta Office With 7 Ex-Drew Eckl Attys

By Emily Sides (July 7, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- After adding one former Drew Eckl & Farnham LLP partner in Atlanta earlier this year, the Chartwell Law Offices LLP has grown its office in the city even further with the addition of seven ex-Drew Eckl attorneys, including the current president of the defense bar group DRI. The firm said in a July 1 announcement that it has expanded its Atlanta office to 15 attorneys with the addition of former Drew Eckl partners Douglas K. Burrell and J.C. Roper Jr. and former Drew Eckl of counsel Chuck Hoey, plus four Drew Eckl associates. Burrell will practice in Chartwell's general liability group,...

