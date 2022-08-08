Florida Powerhouse: Akerman

By Madison Arnold (August 8, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP has defined the last year by its ability to adapt to the ever-changing legal industry and its demand in the Sunshine State, leading to one of the best financial years ever for the firm and securing its spot on Law360's Florida Powerhouses list for yet another year. Beth Alcalde, an Akerman employee benefits partner and a member of the firm's executive committee, credits the firm's success to its attorneys' ability to pivot from the COVID-19 pandemic to a booming legal market, making it one of the Florida Powerhouses winners. Many leaders are realizing the "return to normal" after the pandemic they...

