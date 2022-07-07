8th Circ. Stays Lower Court Order On Neb. Ballot Law

By Sam Reisman (July 7, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Nebraska medical marijuana reformers working to put a legalization initiative on the ballot will need to get signatures from sparsely populated rural counties after the 8th Circuit ruled Wednesday to stay a lower court's order that had barred the Nebraska law requiring such signatures. The panel's 2-1 decision overturning the lower court's preliminary injunction of the Nebraska law at issue came one day before the advocacy group Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, or NMM, must submit its signatures to the state Secretary of State to qualify for the ballot on Election Day. Crista Eggers, a named plaintiff in the suit challenging the...

