Florida Powerhouse: Nelson Mullins

By Nathan Hale (August 12, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP has produced significant results in litigation for the likes of Carnival Corp., GlaxoSmithKline and Florida's Osceola County, while continuing to handle major transactional, real estate and financing work, and making advances in emerging technological sectors, solidifying its place among the top-performing firms in the state. The past year has seen multiple national heavyweight firms move to gain footholds in the Sunshine State amid a major inflow of people, business and capital. In that environment, South Carolina-based Nelson Mullins' 2018 merger with longtime Florida stalwart Broad & Cassel looked more prescient than ever as the firm leveraged its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS