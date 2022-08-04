Delaware Powerhouse: Pachulski Stang

By Jeff Montgomery (August 4, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP name partner Laura Davis Jones prefers "bankruptcy firm" to boutique in describing the laser-focused, nationwide practice for which she opened a Delaware office in 2000. The decision by the California-headquartered firm, one of Law360's 2022 Delaware Powerhouses, to set up shop in the state proved correct right out of the gate. The Delaware office has since grown to 11 attorneys and now routinely pulls in practitioners from the firm's other sites for Delaware proceedings, while regularly deploying Delaware office lawyers throughout the country. "We have 75 people who do what I do. We fit into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS