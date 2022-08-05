Delaware Powerhouse: Paul Weiss

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 5, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The power-packed Delaware office of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP boasts two former Chancery Court judges and a reputation for taking on tough-to-win cases. It's a winning combination that has earned the firm a spot on Law360's list of Delaware Regional Powerhouses for 2022. Founded in 1875 in New York City, Paul Weiss opened its Wilmington office in 2009. The office is led by litigation partner Andre G. Bouchard, who moved to Paul Weiss last year after serving for close to seven years as chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery. Bouchard's move reunited him with a former colleague from his private practice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS