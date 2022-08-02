Pennsylvania Powerhouse: Blank Rome

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 2, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP this year scored a string of big wins for clients in high-stakes litigation, including clearing the National Collegiate Athletic Association of liability in the first collegiate athletic concussion case and securing a defense victory for Johnson & Johnson in talc litigation. Additionally, Blank Rome represented PPG Industries in a patent infringement suit brought by Sherwin-Williams, resulting in the invalidation of five of the paint giant's patents. The winning run of cases has earned the firm a spot on Law360's list of Pennsylvania Powerhouses of 2022. Strong working relationships within the firm and a sense of esprit de corps...

