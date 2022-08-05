Pennsylvania Powerhouse: Kleinbard

By James Boyle (August 5, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- From its single location in the center of Philadelphia, Kleinbard LLC has made its presence known on statewide and national issues in the last 12 months. Kleinbard's 40 attorneys at its office on Arch Street in Philadelphia have been heavily involved with impactful cases regarding Pennsylvania and U.S. politics in the last year. Their arguments before the state Supreme Court on issues including election ballots and the drawing of new congressional district maps helped the firm receive recognition as one of Law360's 2022 Pennsylvania Powerhouses. A Well-Oiled Machine Kleinbard first opened its doors more than 80 years ago, operating primarily as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS