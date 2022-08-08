Delaware Powerhouse: Richards Layton

By Rose Krebs (August 8, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The largest of Delaware's in-state law firms — and one of its oldest — Richards Layton & Finger PA has been fine-tuning a firm culture of excellence for more than a century, using its expertise and homegrown talent to excel in the First State's competitive legal market. Richards Layton's recent casework in core Delaware practices — corporate law, bankruptcy, intellectual property — and in other areas has landed it on Law360's list of Delaware Powerhouse firms for 2022. As it has in years past, Richards Layton once again handled many high-profile cases in Delaware's courts. The firm, founded in 1899, prides...

