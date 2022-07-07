Pensions Industry In 'Turmoil' After Minister Joins Exodus

By Martin Croucher (July 7, 2022, 10:44 AM BST) -- Guy Opperman, who last month became the U.K.'s longest serving pensions minister, resigned from his government role on Thursday — a move that industry experts say leaves the retirement sector in turmoil. Journalists gather in Downing Street in Thursday as the pensions minister resigned from his government role, joining an exodus of more than 50 ministers. (James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images) Opperman joined an exodus of more than 50 cabinet and junior governmental ministers from the administration of Boris Johnson, whose government was teetering on the verge of collapse. "The pensions minister's resignation leaves pensions in turmoil," Kate Smith, head...

