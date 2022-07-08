Pensions Firm Launches Service To Bridge Advice Gap

By Irene Madongo (July 8, 2022, 4:59 PM BST) -- Pensions provider Royal London Group has launched an online service to improve the understanding of its more than 1.5 million customers of their retirement benefits, amid concerns about a lack of advice for savers. Royal London said on Thursday that the service will enable members to have online financial health checks, where clients will be asked a set of questions. They will then be directed to pages relevant to their financial circumstances, such as dealing with planned or unexpected life changes or understanding pensions and investments, according to Royal London. The pensions provider stressed that there will be no product promotion for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS