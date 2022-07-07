Johnson Exit Could Help Re-Establish EU Regulatory Ties

By Alex Davidson (July 7, 2022, 5:54 PM BST) -- Boris Johnson's resignation as prime minister and a possible Cabinet shakeout could help thaw Britain's relations with the European Union in ways that will allow for more regulatory reconciliation than under a current government dominated by Brexit hardliners. Regulatory lawyers suggest that a new British prime minister and a City minister who are friendly toward the EU could even lead to a reinstatement of the pre-Brexit passporting regime. (Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images) The next leader of the Conservative Party leadership has yet to be named. But regulatory lawyers suggest that a prime minister and a City minister...

