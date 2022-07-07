15% Of Borrowers In Financial Difficulty, FCA Study Finds

By Humberto J. Rocha (July 7, 2022, 4:07 PM BST) -- A study commissioned by the Financial Conduct Authority has found that approximately 15% of the adult population of Britain missed a payment on a bill or sought debt advice in the past year. Sheldon Mills, the watchdog's executive director of consumers and competition, said in a statement on Wednesday that borrowers in tight situations should contact their lenders about switching to affordable repayment plans as inflation continues to make life tough for British households. "Anyone can find themselves in financial difficulty, and the rising cost of living means more people will struggle to make ends meet," Mills said. The FCA published...

