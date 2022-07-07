IPO Proceeds Dropped 94% In First Half Of 2022

By Najiyya Budaly (July 7, 2022, 3:41 PM BST) -- The amount of cash raised during initial public offerings in London plummeted 94% to £595 million ($714 million) in the first half of 2022 from a year earlier, according to data published Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and high inflation have forced companies to ditch their plans to float. Data from the London Stock Exchange shows that 26 issuers raised £595 million during IPOs in the first six months of the year, compared with £9.4 billion raised during the same period in 2021, Big Four accounting firm EY said. And the number of IPO deals dropped to 26 issuers in...

