Slaughter Guides Mediclinic On Updated £3.7B Remgro Offer

By Najiyya Budaly (July 7, 2022, 1:24 PM BST) -- South African health care provider Mediclinic said Thursday that it is considering a fresh offer of approximately £3.7 billion ($4.4 billion) from a consortium of a South African investment company and shipping firm MSC, after rejecting their initial bid. Mediclinic, which operates hospitals in Switzerland, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, said it "would be minded to recommend" a cash offer from a consortium made up of investment firm Remgro Ltd. and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA., which has its base in Switzerland. Remgro, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, already holds 45% of Mediclinic International PLC. The proposed bid...

