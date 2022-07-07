Greystar Raises €1.55B For European Residential Fund

By Najiyya Budaly (July 7, 2022, 1:52 PM BST) -- The European subsidiary of U.S. property manager Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC said Thursday that it has raised €1.55 billion ($1.58 billion) from institutional investors for a fund planning to buy short-lease properties in European cities. Greystar Europe, which manages $10 billion in assets, said that investors have poured €1.55 billion into its fund, known as Greystar Real Equity Partners Europe I. The fund was oversubscribed and surpassed its original equity target of €1 billion, the real estate developer and manager said. Greystar Europe Investment Management BV said the fund will use the cash to acquire and develop rental apartments, student...

