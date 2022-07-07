More Ethanol Producers Accused Of Rigging EU Benchmarks

By Joel Poultney (July 7, 2022, 5:48 PM BST) -- Europe's competition watchdog on Thursday said two major ethanol producers may have breached antitrust rules by rigging the biofuel's wholesale price to manipulate industry benchmarks across the bloc. The European Commission formally accused Alcogroup SA and Lantmännen Agroetanol AB of colluding between 2011 and 2014. Both companies refused to settle the watchdog's initial probe launched in 2015, prompting Thursday's statement of objections. "We are concerned that the companies' conduct harmed competition in the market for the supply of biofuels, which contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions," Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president of the commission, said in a statement....

