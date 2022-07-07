Redress Fund Pays Out £186M After 2 Insurers Collapse

By Martin Croucher (July 7, 2022, 3:36 PM BST) -- Britain's financial compensation fund said on Thursday that it has paid out £186 million ($222 million) in claims made by customers of failed general insurance companies in the last financial year. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said the figure — a substantial leap on the previous year — was largely the result of the collapse of two insurers in 2021. Danish insurer Gefion Insurance A/S in was declared bankrupt in June last year and Gibraltar-based MCE Insurance Company Ltd. collapsed into insolvency in November. The figure is a 68% increase on the £111 million that the FSCS paid out in compensation in the...

