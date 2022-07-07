3 Firms Lead Meridian Bioscience's $1.53B Sale

By Elaine Briseño (July 7, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A consortium featuring SD Biosensor Inc. and SJL Partners LLC has agreed to acquire Meridian Bioscience in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $1.53 billion and built by three law firms, the companies announced Thursday. SJL and Biosensor will pay Meridian stockholders $34 per share in cash, according to a statement. That is approximately 32% more than the closing stock price of $25.67 on March 17, which is the day before the consortium made its first offer, the statement said. Jones Day and Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL are advising Meridian. Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal counsel for the...

