Fla. Justices Say Utility Can Recover $16M From Customers

By Morgan Conley (July 8, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Florida's utility regulator was wrong to block a Duke Energy unit from recouping $16 million in replacement power costs from customers after needing to operate a power plant at reduced capacity because the utility's actions were "prudent," the Florida Supreme Court said. In a decision Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court reversed the Florida Public Service Commission's final order denying Duke Energy Florida LLC's request to transfer to its customers $16 million in costs spent to cover "replacement power costs" after issues with one of its steam-powered generating units forced it to scale back production. The high court said that because the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS