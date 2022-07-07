Edelson Suit Claims Girardi Stole $100M From Clients, Others

By Rick Archer (July 7, 2022, 11:23 AM EDT) -- Edelson PC filed a federal suit in California alleging the now-defunct Girardi Keese law firm stole more than $100 million from clients, co-counsel, vendors and "many others unfortunate enough to do business with the firm." Girardi Keese founder Thomas Girardi presents closing arguments in a case in June 2014. In a new suit, the now-defunct firm has been accused of stealing over $100 million from its clients, co-counsel, and vendors. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) In a complaint filed late Wednesday, Edelson said Girardi's successful image was "built atop a house of cards" and that founder Thomas Girardi and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS