Ex-Medical Device Exec Charged With Insider Trading

By Sarah Jarvis (July 7, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A former medical device company executive is facing criminal insider trading charges for allegedly tipping off his friend about the company's planned sale to Medtronic PLC before the friend and another person made more than $500,000 off the tip. According to a criminal indictment that was filed last week in a Minnesota federal court and unsealed Wednesday, Doron A. Tavlin tipped off his friend Afshin Farahan about the forthcoming deal. Farahan then told his friend David J. Gantman about the planned sale, per the indictment, which includes one count of conspiracy and 16 counts of securities fraud and aiding and abetting....

