Nelson Mullins Announces Securities Partner In DC

By Jack Rodgers (July 11, 2022, 1:06 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Department of the Treasury deputy assistant secretary has joined Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP in Washington, D.C., the firm recently announced. Gavin Beske joins the firm's securities practice group as a partner and will continue his practice advising banks, depository institutions and other financial entities on compliance, regulatory and other securities issues, the firm said in a July 6 news release. He most recently worked as general counsel for Broadway Financial Corp., also known as City First Bank, where he oversaw all transactional, litigation and regulatory issues for the banking group. In addition to that experience, Beske...

