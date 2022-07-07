American Eagle Argues Walmart Stole Jean-Pocket Design

By Matthew Santoni (July 7, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Walmart so blatantly copied American Eagle Outfitters' distinctive pattern of stitching on the back pockets of its women's jeans that a Pennsylvania federal court should grant summary judgment on claims that the retail giant violated the Lanham Act, American Eagle's counsel argued Thursday. The Pittsburgh-based clothier claimed that the design on the back pockets of its women's jeans — a "signature curve with a running stitch," over another thinner horizontal stitch — was so distinct and recognizable that when Walmart's suppliers substantially copied it for their "Time and Tru" in-store brand, customers recognized it and called it out online for being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS