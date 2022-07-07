Chamber Slams SEC Judges As Unconstitutionally Protected

By Hailey Konnath (July 7, 2022, 11:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday threw its support behind a Texas accountant who says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's administrative law judges are unconstitutionally protected from removal, telling the U.S. Supreme Court that proceedings before the agency can pose an "existential threat" for businesses. The Chamber of Commerce filed an amicus brief backing Michelle Cochran, who is facing disciplinary action from the SEC's in-house court proceedings. Cochran has argued that the SEC's judges are unconstitutionally shielded from removal and that federal courts are the proper forum for enforcement actions such as the one against her. The Chamber said...

