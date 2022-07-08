New Fla. Law Is Good For Both Gig Workers And Employers

By Brett Owens (July 8, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill protecting businesses that want to help independent contractors, including gig economy workers, during states of emergency from legal accusations that they have formed an improper employee-employer relationship. The new law took effect on July 1. Not only will this new law provide much-needed assurance to Florida businesses and workers during the impending hurricane season and any further COVID-19 outbreaks, it could also provide a road map for other states looking to encourage flexibility and compassion among the business community. This is not the first time the state of Florida has taken the lead on emerging...

