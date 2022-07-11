Former Rimon Lawyers Open IP Boutique In Silicon Valley

By Xiumei Dong (July 11, 2022, 9:02 AM EDT) -- A group of six lawyers has left Rimon PC to launch a new Silicon Valley-based boutique focusing on intellectual property and complex commercial litigation. The newly formed law firm, KXT Law, derives its name from the first initial of the last names of its founding partners Karineh Khachatourian, David Xue and Amir Tabarrok. They are also joined by attorneys Oren Torten, Vinh Le and Nick Woloszczuk, as well as three staff members, the firm announced Monday. "One of our big differences in why we're so passionate about starting KXT is that one size really doesn't fit all, and we're really proud...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS