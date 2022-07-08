The Great Writ In Danger: Where Is Habeas Corpus Headed?

The scope and strength of the habeas corpus doctrine in the U.S. has been declining for several years, and its future is more uncertain than ever. (iStock.com/zimmytws)

"Fair-minded jurist" test is applied for the first time in 2011 Supreme Court's decision in Harrington v. Richter to interpret the reasonableness of state court merits adjudications.

(2) resulted in a decision that was based on an unreasonable determination of the facts in light of the evidence presented in the State court proceeding.

"Clearly established" doctrine introduced for the first time by AEDPA. Under the doctrine, prisoners are not entitled to habeas relief if their claims do not touch a right that has been recognized by Supreme Court precedent.

28 U.S. Code § 2254 (d) An application for a writ of habeas corpus on behalf of a person in custody pursuant to the judgment of a State court shall not be granted with respect to any claim that was adjudicated on the merits in State court proceedings unless the adjudication of the claim—

The Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996 modified Title 28 of the U.S. Code to create procedural hurdles for state prisoners seeking relief in federal habeas corpus.

The number of reversed death sentences has kept relatively steady despite the passage of the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996, which was touted as a way to bring finality to state criminal proceedings. Reversals briefly peaked in the early 2000s following two Supreme Court decisions that limited the application of the death penalty. The reversals decline since 2010 coincides with a drop in death sentences along the same period.

The average time between a capital sentence and execution has more than tripled since the 1980s, despite the enactment of the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996, which sought to curtail federal review of state death penalty cases to ensure a more swift carrying out of death sentences.

3 Habeas Cases to Watch

Melissa Lucio, a Latino Texas woman convicted for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, claims she was represented by grossly incompetent attorneys who failed to challenge a confession that her habeas lawyers say was coerced from her under duress. Her execution, set for April 27, was stayed by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Rodney Reed, a Black man convicted by an all-white jury for the rape and murder of Stacy Stites, a white woman, claims state prosecutors hid disculpating evidence from the jury, including statements pointing to domestic violence arguments between Stites and her fiance, a white police officer who was the prime suspect, and that described Reed and Stites in a sexual relationship. Federal courts denied Reed's request to analyze potentially exonerating crime scene DNA evidence. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.

Lamar Johnson, a Black Missouri man sentenced to life without parole for a murder, claims his conviction was illegally obtained through prosecutorial misconduct and fabricated evidence, including a statement from a jail informant who claimed to have heard him confess to the crime. The St. Louis circuit attorney believes Johnson is innocent. The Missouri Supreme Court denied habeas relief and he remains imprisoned.