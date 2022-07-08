Solvency Reforms Will Free Up To £90B In Capital, BoE Says

By Martin Croucher (July 8, 2022, 11:34 AM BST) -- Up to £90 billion ($108 billion) in insurance capital could be released from reform of the solvency regulation to be invested elsewhere in the economy, the chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority said Friday, as he warned that change would not be a "one-way street." Sam Woods, who is also deputy governor of the Bank of England, said that the capital adequacy regime could be relaxed in some areas but added that the rules would need to be tightened. Britain is currently overhauling the Solvency II Directive, a European Union rulebook for insurers that governs how much cash they are required to hold...

