Hong Kong Watchdog Chief Appointed New FCA Chair

By Irene Madongo (July 8, 2022, 12:02 PM BST) -- Ashley Alder, chief executive of Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission, will be the next chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority and is expected to take over from interim boss Richard Lloyd in January, HM Treasury announced on Friday. Alder, who has been at the helm of the Hong Kong market regulator since 2011, said it is a great privilege to have the opportunity to chair the FCA. "I also value the opportunity to contribute to a crucial phase in the FCA's history as it helps chart the U.K.'s post-Brexit future as a global financial center, which continues to support innovation...

