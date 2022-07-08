Sweden's Essity Buys 80% Of Hygiene Clothing Co. For $320M

By Humberto J. Rocha (July 8, 2022, 1:41 PM BST) -- Swedish hygiene and health company Essity AB said on Friday that it was buying 80% of Knix Wear, a Canadian manufacturer of leakproof clothing, for $320 million in cash. Essity, which owns the TENA and Bodyform brands, said in a statement that the $320 million cash and debt-free majority acquisition would make the company the global market leader in the sector for leakproof clothing. The Swedish company added that this has become one of the fastest growing product categories. The Stockholm-based company forecasts that the sector will expand at an annual rate of more than 20% over the next five years,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS