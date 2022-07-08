'Shame' May Be Driving Deutsche Trader Case, Diplomat Says

By Richard Crump (July 8, 2022, 4:18 PM BST) -- South Korean authorities would have felt political pressure to prosecute a Deutsche Bank trader for market manipulation because of damage allegedly caused to the country's stock market while it hosted a meeting of world leaders, a former British diplomat said at the banker's extradition hearing. Martin Uden, a diplomat who served as Britain's ambassador to the Republic of Korea, said at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London that public officials would have felt a sense of "shame" when an alleged stock manipulation wiped trillions of won off the East Asian nation's equity market's index in 2010. Appearing as a witness for Derek...

