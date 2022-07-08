UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (July 8, 2022, 7:24 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen Warner Bros. in two lawsuits over copyright, Visa facing lawsuits over its fees and a Scottish businessman suing a finance company for professional negligence over a failed news venture. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Construction The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities v. Galliford Try Building 2014 Ltd. The secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities filed a claim against construction company Galliford Try on June 30. Galliford Try Building 2014, a subsidiary of the larger Galliford Try Group, has been dormant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS