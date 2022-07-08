ECB Survey Puts Banks' Exposure To Climate Risk At €70B

By Alex Davidson (July 8, 2022, 5:29 PM BST) -- Large banks in the euro area could lose at least €70 billion ($71.2 billion) from climate-change risk through financial exposure to losses when droughts and floods afflict the companies they do business with, Europe's central bank warned on Friday. The European Central Bank found in its first climate-risk stress-test that the financial losses could be much greater across all environmental risks. Banks are not taking sufficient account of such exposures in their resilience testing or in the models they use to assess capital needs. "It is essential that banks step up their efforts to adequately measure and manage climate risks. Despite...

