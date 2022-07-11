MPs Urge FCA Probe Into Cash Access Across UK

By Humberto J. Rocha (July 11, 2022, 12:02 AM BST) -- A group of MPs recommended on Monday that the government enact legislation to ensure that Britons can access and use cash as digitalization continues and banks close down branches across the U.K. Half a million people in Scotland alone depend on cash and are vulnerable to bank closures, which are already closing down at a rapid rate, according to the Access to Cash in Scotland report released Monday by the cross-party Scottish Affairs Committee. Arriving in the wake of a number of evidence sessions held by the Scottish Affairs Committee throughout the year, the report found that just over half of Scotland's...

