Biden Orders Agencies To Protect Abortion Access

By Adam Lidgett (July 8, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden has told his top health official to take measures to make sure patients have access to safe abortions, like medication abortions, in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision erasing the constitutional right to the procedure. President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday instructing the HHS and other departments on how to ensure abortion-related care across the country. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) Biden signed an executive order regarding reproductive health services Friday with instructions for the health and human services secretary and other departments on how to ensure abortion-related care across the country. The order was part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS