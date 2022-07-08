Insurer Says IT Co.'s Data Transfer Costs Aren't Covered Loss

By Josh Liberatore (July 8, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT) -- An IT company can't get coverage for costs incurred when it was forced to transfer customer data to new servers, a Hartford unit told an Ohio federal court, relying in part on COVID-19 insurance rulings to argue that its policyholder didn't suffer any physical loss of or damage to property. Hartford Casualty Insurance Co. said Thursday that Computer Programming Unlimited Inc. might have suffered a temporary "loss of use" of its servers when it had to switch to a new third-party service provider, but that isn't enough to trigger coverage under a property policy. CPU didn't allege the required physical loss...

