Exterro Eyes Possible 2023 IPO After Valuation Exceeding $1B

By Steven Lerner (July 25, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Exterro Inc. is now worth over $1 billion after securing undisclosed investments on Monday, the legal governance, risk and compliance software provider said in a statement. The Oregon-based company considered having an initial public offering in 2022, but CEO Bobby Balachandran told Law360 Pulse that changes in the market resulted in the company getting a private investment in 2022 with the goal of potentially going public in 2023. "We don't need to go public in a crappy market," Balachandran said. "This round gives us the rocket fuel to focus on building when everybody is cutting on stuff. Coming out of this,...

