Crypto Risks Call For Stronger Rules, Fed Vice Chair Warns

By Elise Hansen (July 8, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Digital assets are vulnerable to many of the same risks as traditional finance and need comparable regulatory guardrails to protect investors and the financial system at large, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Friday. The recent bankruptcies and failed projects in the cryptocurrency space show that the industry faces many of the same flaws and challenges that have bedeviled traditional finance in the past, Brainard said in remarks at a Bank of England conference. Currently, however, the industry lacks a regulatory framework comparable to traditional finance, she said. "While touted as a fundamental break from traditional finance, the crypto financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS