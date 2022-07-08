Allen & Overy Eyes California For Outsourcing Platform Expansion

By Marialuisa Taddia (July 8, 2022, 6:09 PM BST) -- Allen & Overy LLP said Friday that it is poised to bring its flexible sourcing platform Peerpoint to California, after introducing the service in New York last fall, as firms grapple with turmoil in the job market sparked by the pandemic and amid growing economic strains. Carolyn Aldous, the global managing director of Peerpoint, told Law360 during a business trip to London that the ambition was to launch in California after the Magic Circle firm opened offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Silicon Valley in 2021. "Allen & Overy recently expanded into the West Coast, and we also see that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS